Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Georgetown County; police search for suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A motorcyclist is dead after a trailer became detached from a vehicle, crossed the median and struck the motorcycle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hauling the trailer was headed south on US 701 near Georgetown on Wednesday morning when the trailer became detached and collided with a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle going north, according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to SCHP.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, the report says.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP with assistance by the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, according to SCHP.

