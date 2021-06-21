Father, daughter charged after chase ends in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A father and daughter were charged Monday after a chase that started in Williamsburg County ended in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Jene Bone, 21, was charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. She’s also charged with cruelty to animals and first-degree assault and battery by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Gene Bone was charged with obstructing and hindering law enforcement by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was also served a family court bench warrant.

Alexis Bone was avoiding deputies in Williamsburg County along Highway 51 and entered Georgetown County, eventually stopping at a home on Wolf Drive, according to deputies. She allegedly resisted deputies trying to remove her from her vehicle.

Arthur Bone allegedly tried to pull deputies away from her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both are held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.