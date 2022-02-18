Father, son killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A father and son were killed in a crash Thursday night in Georgetown County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2006 Suzuki SUV was traveling on Kent Road near Fulmore Drive around 10:36 p.m. when the crash happened.

Troopers said the SUV ran off the road, struck a culvert, and then struck a tree.

Both the driver and a backseat passenger were killed in the crash. A front-seat passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the two as father and son, Harry Bone, Jr. and Harry Bone, III.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.