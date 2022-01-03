First female mayor of Georgetown sworn in

Carol Jayroe sworn in as Georgetown’s first female mayor (Courtesy: City of Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) — Georgetown’s first female mayor was sworn into office Monday.

Carol Jayroe defeated incumbent Brendon Barber in Georgetown’s mayoral race. She was sworn in 12 minutes into the city’s Facebook Live.

“We encourage every citizen to get involved,” Jayroe said after she was sworn in. “Know that we are working for you, and we will bring our city back to a thriving and financially sound city.”

“I’m very proud to be the first female mayor of the historic City of Georgetown,” Jayroe told WCBD on election night.