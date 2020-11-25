Five people arrested on a dozen drug-related charges in Georgetown County

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County arrested and charged five people with a dozen drug-related crimes on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Farr Avenue in Andrews where they seized a number of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

The suspects, 43-year-old Edwin Cox Jr., 45-year-old Tonya Ethridge, 49-year-old Michael Ethridge, 30-year-old John Morris Jr., and 35-year-old Kevin Hughes, are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

Charges range from possession with intent to distribute meth, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl, and hindering law enforcement.