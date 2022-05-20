GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – There’s a new fire chief in Georgetown County. That’s according to a Facebook post by Georgetown County, S.C.

The post says “Georgetown County Emergency Services is pleased to announce that James ‘Jim’ Falkenhagen has been selected as the new Fire Chief for Georgetown County Fire-EMS.”

The post goes on to say Chief Falkenhagen has more than 30 years of fire and EMS experience. He previously served as a District Chief with Horry County Fire, an EMS supervisor for Georgetown County EMS, and as a company officer with Georgetown County Fire-EMS.

Chief Falkenhagen will officially move into his new role as Fire Chief on May 31, according to the post.