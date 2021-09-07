Former South Carolina police chief pleads guilty to robbing Georgetown County bank

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A former South Carolina police chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a bank in the Pawleys Island area, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richard E. Inman, 52, of Fountain Inn, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Honorable Steven H. John to 15 years suspended upon serving five years in prison followed by five years of probation, according to the solicitor’s office.

On March 22, Inman robbed a bank by saying he was armed and demanding money, according to the solicitor’s office.

Inman was the chief of the Williamston Police Department until he left in 2011.