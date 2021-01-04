Four arrested in connection to New Year’s Day strong-armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown arrested four individuals in connection to a strong-armed robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to the Tobacco Mart in the Maryville area Friday night around 9:30 p.m. where they met with a victim.

According to a report from GPD, the suspects asked the victim to break a $100.00 while in the parking lot for the business, and when the victim agreed to give them money in change, the suspects grabbed the cash and drove off.

Kyjuan Ramon Rivera, 19, of Georgetown; Nisean Jair Durant, 20, of Little River; Jeffery Johnnill Hemingway, 25, of Georgetown; and Racquel Monae Giles, 28, of Andrews were each arrested in charged with strong-arm robbery.

Giles was also charged with driving under suspension.