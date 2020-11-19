Frost and freezing temperatures tonight

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) - The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Tuesday announced the arrest of David Denon Tyrone Green, 20, in connection with an Oct. 28 shooting at Bethel Apartments.

Green was the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection to the incident, with Zavion Taheim Woodward, 18, arrested on Nov. 6 and Jerry Lee Williams, 18, arrested on Nov. 7. A juvenile suspect was charged as well.