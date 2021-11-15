Frost tonight away from the coast

It will be cold tonight, but it will warm up over the next few days. Skies will be clear tonight and with calm winds, temperatures will drop quickly this evening. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40, and there will be patchy frost tonight, except for right along the coast. High pressure will control our weather for the next few days, bringing plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will be a little warmer than it was today. On Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will move offshore, allowing warmer weather to return to the Carolinas. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the 70s. A cold front will move through Thursday night. This front will likely move through without any rain. Temperatures will drop on Friday with highs only in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, clear and cold with patchy frost away from the coast. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.