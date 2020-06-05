Fugitives accused of running over NYPD police officer with car arrested in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fugitives accused of running over an NYPD officer with their car were arrested Friday in Georgetown County.

NYPD officers responded Tuesday to a pawn shop in the Mt. Eden community of the Bronx for a report of a pawn shop being broken into, when an officer was struck by a black sedan fleeing the crime scene, deputies said.

The suspects were identified as Calife Hough, 44, and Jason Velasques, 21, both of the Bronx, but have ties to Georgetown County, deputies said. Deputies were given intelligence to suggest the suspects were likely headed back to Georgetown County to avoid prosecution.

Hough was located and arrested in the parking lot of a local Walmart and Velasquez was located and arrested at a nearby motel, deputies said.

Hough and Velasquez were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center where they await extradition back to New York.

The officer was seriously injured and is in serious but stable condition, deputies said.