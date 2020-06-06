GALLERY: Demonstrators, law enforcement take part in peaceful protest in Georgetown

Georgetown County News

Photo courtesy of GCSO

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A peaceful protest took place Saturday in Georgetown.

Demonstrators were joined by Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown City Police Chief Kelvin Waites and Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released some photos of the demonstration. You can see those here:

The protest was against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

