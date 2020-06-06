GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A peaceful protest took place Saturday in Georgetown.
Demonstrators were joined by Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown City Police Chief Kelvin Waites and Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released some photos of the demonstration. You can see those here:
The protest was against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Latest Headlines
- GALLERY: Demonstrators, law enforcement take part in peaceful protest in Georgetown
- Petition to replace John C. Calhoun Monument has nearly 10,000 signatures
- Investigators in North Carolina work to determine if arson was racially motivated
- One man lays wreaths in Normandy on this unusual D-Day
- City of Charleston to waive all fees for building repairs related to riots