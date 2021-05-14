Garden City man previously convicted of murder in Horry County sentenced to 30 years for attempted kidnapping

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City man previously convicted of murder in Horry County was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for an attempted kidnapping in 2018.

Jeremiah Anthony Dicapua, 70, of Garden City, was convicted of attempted murder by a jury, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

His trial began Tuesday and he was convicted Friday morning by a jury. He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the solicitor’s office. If released, he must register as a sex offender.

The charge stems from an incident in June 2018 when a woman on vacation told deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that a man tried to abduct her while she was jogging on South Waccamaw Drive, according to the solicitor’s office. Dicapua tried to grab the woman several times. After the third time, he grabbed her but she was able to escape.

Dicapua was convicted of murder in 1980 in Horry County and was given a life sentence but was released in 2000 due to a previous law that allowed people sentenced to life to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years, according to the solicitor’s office.

In 1996, he was convicted of escape in Richland County where he was serving his sentence for murder, according to the solicitor’s office. He fled from a facility and was found in Maryland. He also served prison time on drug charges in the 2000s. His murder parole was then revoked and he was held until his release in 2015.

This was the first case tried in Georgetown County since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted by the South Carolina Court Administration.