Five arrested for guns, drugs, illegal operations at nightclub in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday arrested five people on charges connected to guns, drugs, and illegal operations at a local nightclub.

According to GCSO, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were involved in the arrest as well.

Agents and Deputies arrived at ‘Julie’s’ (1444 St. Delight Road) and found multiple violations.

“SLED agents addressed violations concerning the alcohol license and the failure to comply with Governor’s Orders. Sheriff’s deputies arrested five subjects and seized cocaine, crack, marijuana, four semi-automatic handguns and a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. One of the arrested subjects was wanted by South Carolina Probation and Parole, while another was wanted for Burglary 2nd by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.”











Antwan Jamale White was arrested for possession of crack (3rd), and was wanted for burglary (2nd).

Kadeem Denzal Williams was arrested for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Edward Tyrone Pipkin III was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a park, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine near a park.

Tyree Deshawn Gasque was arrested for two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

John Demarcus Johnson was arrested for possession of marijuana.