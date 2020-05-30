GCSO: Scammers now using judge’s name to scare victims into payment

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has issued a new warning for residents of a phone scam going around.

The GCSO says that scammers have started using a judges name to make ‘false claims intended to frighten people into paying them.’

Deputies say the scammers began by using the names of deputies, claiming to have warrants. The caller ID showed the phone number for the sheriff’s office, both of which were false, the agency said Saturday.

The scammers ask people to buy gift cards to pay their debts, which deputies call a ‘sure sign of a scam.’

The news release said that the GCSO or a judge would never call asking for money to pay off a warrant. If you are contacted by the scammers, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102 and report it.

