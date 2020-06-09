GCSO searches for man who broke into Waffle House in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny at a Waffle House in Murrells Inlet on Sunday, June 7.

According to deputies, the man entered the closed Highway 17 Bypass restaurant through the front door and sat down in a booth. The suspect then walked to the food storage area and proceeded to prepare food to eat, repeating the process two more times before leaving with some sani-gloves, according to the report.

If you can identify the man in the following photos, call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.