GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has issued an arrest warrant for David Travis Cooper (34).

He is facing two charges of attempted murder for shooting at his wife’s vehicle while their son was inside.

GCSO says that no one was injured in the Monday incident, and Cooper fled in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.