GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two juveniles who escaped a local detention center Saturday.

According to officials in Georgetown County, Cameron Moore and Charles Callahan escaped from the AMI Juvenile Detention Center on East CCC Road after “snatching keys from an employee’s belt”.

Reports say the escapees stole a silver 2017 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina temporary tag 2658661 from a parking lot.

The AMI detention facility describes 14-year-old Cameron Moore as a black male, 5’5″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Moore was placed in the juvenile system on a charge of unlawful carrying a weapon.

Charles Callahan (14) is described as a black male, 5’10”, and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Callahan was at the AMI Juvenile Detention Center for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say both have family in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Anyone with information on the escapees should call 843-546-5102.