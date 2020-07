GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown City Council will meet Thursday to “discuss and take action” on an emergency ordinance that would require masks in certain establishments.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. via virtual teleconference. Audio from the meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Georgetown Facebook page.

North Myrtle Beach passed an ordinance requiring masks on Tuesday. The City of Myrtle Beach is voting on an executive order Thursday at 9:30 a.m.