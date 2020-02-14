Georgetown Co. deputies investigate after woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Pennyroyal Road.

A woman went to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a gunshot Thursday night, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. The woman was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Sheriff Weaver said the woman offered little information about events that led to her injury.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.