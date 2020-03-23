Georgetown Co. Sheriff begins prescription drug pick-up and delivery service for seniors and high-risk people

Carter Weaver, Sheriff of Georgetown County, had deputies begin delivering prescription medications today to older adults and other county residents identified as having higher risk of serious health complications should they contract the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are at higher risk from severe illness include adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV and asthma.

GCSO has already coordinated with pharmacies in Georgetown County on pick-up and delivery of prescription medication under these guidelines:

– People call their pharmacy as they normally do for a prescription and inform someone a deputy will pick it up for delivery;

– The person prescribed for the medicine calls the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday to arrange a pick-up and delivery;

– The medication’s cost has been pre-paid;

– The recipient shows the deputy a valid photo ID to prove ownership and signs for the prescription.

“Please be patient with us as we get this underway,” said Sheriff Weaver, “and I hope this helps stop the spread in some small way.”