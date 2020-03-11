Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office launches boat, crew in waters near Winyah Bay in search for missing man

WINYAH BAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has launched a boat and crew in the waters near Winyah Bay in the search for a missing Pawleys Island man.

The sheriff’s office says they are continuing to search for Jimmy McCants, 84, in the waters that flow into Winyah Bay. A boat and crew was launched Wednesday morning, which will search the shorelines of the Waccamaw, Black and Pee Dee rivers.

Jimmy McCants (courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

McCants was reported missing on Monday and his vehicle was found north of Georgetown on U.S. Highway 17 between the river bridges.

The sheriff’s office says McCants told his wife he was running some errands. Deputies describe McCants as 6-feet 2-inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that McCants recently resigned from his position as chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission.

Anyone with information about McCants’s location is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

