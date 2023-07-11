GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A bridge over the Black River in Georgetown County will temporarily close later this week while state transportation officials make repairs to the structure.

A load restriction was placed on the bridge along Highway 51 after a recent inspection, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

To expedite repairs and remove the load restriction on the bridge, SCDOT said it will need to close the bridge for about four weeks. Work is scheduled to begin – along with the closure – on July 17.

“SCDOT appreciates the patience of drivers as we work to make these critical repairs and restore service in this area,” the department said.

A detour route will be in place during the closure.