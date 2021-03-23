Georgetown County Council approves purchase of 9 new vehicles for sheriff’s office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County council voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of nine new Chevrolet Tahoe’s for the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office identified nine vehicles for replacement as part of the previously-approved Capital Equipment Replacement Plan (CERP), according to the agenda. The old units can be sold as surplus or reassigned to other departments were a used vehicle would be appropriate.

The nine cars will cost $35,231 each, which includes hardware and mounting, along with the $500 infrastructure maintenance fee.

The total cost for all nine vehicles is $317,079 and will be purchased from Love Chevrolet.