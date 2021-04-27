Georgetown County Council approves renaming portion of road after former Sheriff who served 27 years

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve renaming a portion of a road in rural Georgetown County after former Sheriff Lane Cribb, who died in September 2019 after serving 27 years as sheriff.

A 15-mile stretch of Pleasant Hill Drive beginning County Line Road to North Fraser Street will be renamed “A. Lane Cribb Highway.” It is unclear when the name change would take effect.

Sheriff Cribb was elected sheriff of Georgetown County in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He started his career in law enforcement with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control as an investigator in 1973, according to the sheriff’s office website.

He worked as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office until he returned to Georgetown County to work as an investigator there.

In 2016, he was awarded the “Storm Thurmond Award for Law Enforcement Excellence.”

He was born in Pleasant Hill.