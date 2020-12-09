Georgetown County Council votes to extend mask ordinance

Temperatures will fall back below freezing tonight, but we will warm up by the end of the week. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s to near 30. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine through the rest of the week. It will still be cool tomorrow, but not as cold as it was today. Highs tomorrow will make it into the 50s. We will see 60s on Thursday, then mid to upper 60s for Friday. A weak storm system will move through over the weekend, bringing a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be warm this weekend with high temperatures near 70. Cooler weather will return next week with highs in the 50s on Monday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 27 inland, 30 beaches.