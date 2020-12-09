GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask ordinance.
The ordinance was extended Oct. 27 and was set to expire Tuesday. The ordinance will now expire Jan. 27.
The state of emergency was also extended until Jan. 27.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 injured in crash in Horry County near Hwy 31
- Suspect in August Florence County manhunt arrested for allegedly stealing car
- Georgetown County Council votes to extend mask ordinance
- Democrats call Republicans delaying transition to Biden administration ‘dangerous’
- Hartsville votes to extend mask ordinance 60 days