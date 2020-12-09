Georgetown County Council votes to extend mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask ordinance.

The ordinance was extended Oct. 27 and was set to expire Tuesday. The ordinance will now expire Jan. 27.

The state of emergency was also extended until Jan. 27.

