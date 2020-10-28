Georgetown County council votes to extend mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County voted 6-1 Tuesday to extend its mask ordinance.
The ordinance will now remain in effect until Dec. 8. The ordinance also continues the state of emergency.
Raymond Newton (District 5) was the only person to vote no.
