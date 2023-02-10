GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested early Friday on drug charges after a traffic stop in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said.

Georgetown County deputies pulled over David Gillyard, Jr., 38, but after the initial stop, authorities said he locked his doors and began to drive away.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said he was arrested near the intersection of Fuzzy Drive and Oatland Road after stopping his vehicle.

Deputies seized 1.79 pounds of suspected marijuana, 19.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 114 tablets of suspected MDMA/ecstasy.

Gillyard is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy; manufacture and possession of controlled substances; with intent to distribute; trafficking in meth or cocaine base; failure to stop for blue lights; and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities did not provide a reason for the initial traffic stop.