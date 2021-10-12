Georgetown County deputies investigate after man hospitalized with gunshot wound to head

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating Tuesday after a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a 30-year-old man was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Hospital. Hospital personnel notified the sheriff’s office that a shooting happened.

Deputies are working to learn when and where the shooting happened. The sheriff’s office will provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101.