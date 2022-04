MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating Friday morning after a body was found in a creek in Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The location of the creek has not been specified.

The sheriff’s office said that marine units are participating in the body’s recovery. The coroner has also been notified.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.