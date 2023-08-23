ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a man who had been shot in the leg was found at the Andrews Police Department.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the police department at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday about a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who they said was uncooperative.

He told authorities that he had been shot in the leg while walking at an unknown location. It is unclear how he got to the police station.

The man was transported to Tidelands Health. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.