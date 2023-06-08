GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a residence on Blossom Lane, deputies said in a news release.

The shooting happened on Blossom Lane off Dunbar Road around 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies said. There were no injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a small, black SUV-type vehicle drive slowly past the house as shots were fired from multiple guns, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.