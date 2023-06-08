GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a residence on Blossom Lane, deputies said in a news release.
The shooting happened on Blossom Lane off Dunbar Road around 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies said. There were no injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing a small, black SUV-type vehicle drive slowly past the house as shots were fired from multiple guns, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.