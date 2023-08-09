GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a social media threat against Waccamaw High School, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office is working with the Georgetown County School District Safety Department to ensure the safety of all students before school begins Thursday morning.
The release said updates will be posted.
