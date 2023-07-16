GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are looking for a man who went missing on Friday when he left for a local gym and never came home.
Gregory Lee Kump, 59, was last seen Friday at about 5 p.m., deputies said. He is about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds.
Kump has black hair and blue eyes and he was wearing a black sports short, black shorts and white sneakers, deputies said. He was driving a black 2005 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.
