GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are looking for a man who went missing on Friday when he left for a local gym and never came home.

Gregory Lee Kump, 59, was last seen Friday at about 5 p.m., deputies said. He is about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

Kump has black hair and blue eyes and he was wearing a black sports short, black shorts and white sneakers, deputies said. He was driving a black 2005 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.