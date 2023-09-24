GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in the Andrews area Sunday morning.

It happened at the Piggly Wiggly, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect confronted a store manager as he arrived to open the store before 7 a.m.

Courtesy / Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.