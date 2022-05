GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen shortly after seven on Tuesday night.

Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk was last seen in a backyard sandbox on Cherokee Drive in Georgetown, according to police. She was last seen wearing a dark pink t-shirt and light pink leggings, police said.

Anyone who has seen the child or has information about her location is asked to call 911.