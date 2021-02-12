Georgetown County deputies search for suspect after man shot in leg, left on side of road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg and left on the side of a road.

Both were passengers in a car when the victim was shot in the leg while he was riding in the back seat, deputies said. After the shooting, the victim told deputies the driver pulled over near 521 Mini Mart and the shooter pulled the victim from the car.

Two people drove away after leaving the victim on the side of the road, deputies said.

The victim was spotted on the side of the road by a passerby and authorities were called, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5101 or mobile users can text 847411 and typing GCSOTIP and then typing the tip. When the message is sent, contact information is removed from the message and is anonymous.