GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area.
The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring experts speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addiction treatment. These experts will give a discourse on the damage the opioid epidemic is causing the community.
The forum will be held on Oct. 11 at the Pawleys Island Community Church and on Oct. 13 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown – both will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Officials say the forum will be the first in a series of future meetings to explore how the judicial system, clergy and community will take action.