Georgetown County Detention Center employee terminated, charged with assault

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — The Sheriff of Georgetown County, Carter Weaver, announced the termination and arrest of a correctional officer following an internal investigation into reports of misconduct.

Taylor Hairston, 25, of Goose Creek, SC, has been charged with Assault in the 3rd degree and misconduct in office after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 11, 2020, a fellow corrections officer alerted administration the Hairston had inappropriately and unjustifiably assaulted an inmate during the course of his duties. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video that same day during their investigation, the administration terminated Hairston, an employee at the Detention Center since Oct 1, 2018.

The Criminal Investigations Division’s investigators determined that Hairston’s acts violated South Carolina criminal statutes and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Wednesday, Hairston was taken into custody by the GCSO and transported to the Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

