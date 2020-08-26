Georgetown County double murder suspect denied bond, new details released

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Moncks Corner man was denied bond Wednesday after a traffic incident led to a double murder and new details were released about the incident.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III. appeared in court Wednesday, where he was held over to circuit court for a bond hearing on the murder charge. Judge Isaac Pyatt denied any bond on the weapon charge.

His bond hearing should be scheduled in about a month, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to warrants, Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walter, III, of Moncks Corner, shot Charles Wall at least twice in the upper torso, resulting in his death. The second victim, Laura Anderson, was hit in the head, resulting in her death.

A third person was hit once with a bullet and struck in the head and face with the gun, according to warrants.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Walters remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center.