Georgetown County extends state of emergency, Murrells Inlet MarshWalk reopens

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council has voted to extend its state of emergency, while also reopening several places in Murrells Inlet.

County council voted unanimously to rescind the coronavirus emergency order that closed the MarshWalk, Jetty View Walkway and Veterans Pier until May 15. Those three locations are now open immediately. The county’s beaches were reopened on May 1.

This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed some restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining. The goats on the popular “Goat Island” near the MarshWalk also returned to the island on Tuesday.

County council also unanimously voted to extend its state of emergency through July 15. It can be canceled before then, however.

Under the state of emergency, the county administrator can modify employee and facility policies to ensure essential public services continue, but also limits chances of spreading the virus. The administrator can also alter hours or close facilities like parks to discourage the “unnecessary congregation” of people on county property.

All county meetings may be conducted electronically. Council chair John Thomas of Murrells Inlet says the next council meeting will be held in person at Howard Auditorium on Hawkins Street.

Council also voted to not pursue a capital project sales tax referendum in 2020 due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.