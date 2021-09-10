Georgetown County fire chief to retire after 32+ years of service

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed will retire after more than 32 years of service, according to the county.

Reed announced Friday he will retire as the Fire Chief for Georgetown County Fire-EMS, the county said. His last day will be Oct. 1.

Reed began his career as the Fire Chief for the Georgetown County Fire Department in January 1989, according to the city.

“Reed’s legacy will forever be ingrained in the history of the fire service in Georgetown County,” the county said in a post on its website.