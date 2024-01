GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a large brush fire off Bossie Lane in Georgetown County.

The fire was located at the dead end of Bossie Lane, near Pennyroyal Road, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS.

Officials said two plows were requested from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Residents in the area may see smoky conditions on Pennyroyal Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.