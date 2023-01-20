GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a home was hit by gunshots for the second time in less than a week.

There were people inside the home on Lot Drive when it was hit by bullets at about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle in the yard outside the home was also hit.

According to an incident report, people in the home told deputies that they heard at least 15 gunshots and showed deputies where the home had been hit by at least six bullets.

Then, shortly after 10:30 p.m., deputies said bullets hit a vehicle near the intersection of Player and Highmarket streets. A person in the vehicle told deputies that someone in a brown sedan fire shot into the back and side of the car.

The first incident at the home on Lot Avenue happened on Jan. 13 after someone also fired shots that hit a home on Fair Lane with two people inside, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and police have not released any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.