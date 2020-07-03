Georgetown County juvenile arrested in break-in attempts

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile male was arrested in the attempted break-ins of two businesses on June 30, according to Georgetown County Deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dollar General, 30 Kent Road, and the Beverage Depot, 264 St. Delight Road, after unsuccessful attempts to enter were discovered.

Deputies say the suspect has been transported to the Department of Juvenile Detention in Columbia

