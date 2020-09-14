Georgetown County law enforcement agencies to participate in bias training this week

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies in Georgetown County will participate in bias training this week.

According to a news release Monday, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy will conduct training for local officers on enforcing law without bias on Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials say more than 100 officers from Georgetown City Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, and surrounding law enforcement agencies have registered for the class, “Prejudice and Personality with Crisis Communication Skills for First Responders.”

Officials say the purpose of the course is to give officers an understanding of the diversity in American society today, in hopes of better preparing themselves to serve their local communities and enforce laws in a fair and unbiased manner.

They said another course goal is to “help officers identify their predisposition to make judgments based on cultural background and identifiers.

