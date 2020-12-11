Georgetown County looks to improve business options, walkability in communities along U.S. 17

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown County is studying how one of the South Strand’s busiest highways could change over the new few decades.

U.S. Highway 17 is a mix of small businesses on the Hammock Coast and the busy road between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

“The spaces between the buildings and the highway, it’s doing very little to invite people in,” said Amanda Morrell, project manager for Stantec.

That’s why the county is studying how to improve U.S. 17 in the Waccamaw Neck, which goes from Murrells Inlet to Pawleys Island. The county’s planning department held a virtual meeting Thursday evening with the consulting firm who performed the study. You can click here to see the full study discussed at the meeting.

One main proposal is building a path along that stretch of U.S. 17, so you could walk or bike somewhere like Brookgreen Gardens. There are currently several smaller bike paths, especially near Huntington Beach State Park and Murrells Inlet, but not one that goes the roughly 15-mile length of U.S. 17 in the Waccamaw Neck.

Similar changes would make Pawleys and Litchfield Beach along the highway into village districts.

“There’s crosswalks that are wide, there’s countdown timers for pedestrians to be able to get through, traffic is going to move slower through that intersection,” said Craig Lewis, an urban planner with Stantec.

The mostly vacant Litchfield Landing could also merge with a neighboring plaza into an outdoor shopping center with a hotel.

“Great businesses are in the Litchfield Exchange building right now, lots of creative people in there, but with a little bit of love, those can be spaces where people really want to hang out and spend their money,” said Morrell.

Another goal in the study is to restore the historical McKenzie Beach, which is in between Pawleys and Litchfield Beach. It was a resort for Black people during segregation, but was destroyed by Hurricane Hazel in 1954. Since then, it has fallen into disrepair and is on private property.

Morrell says a partnership could transform this hidden piece of Grand Strand history.

“Celebrating this site as a cultural landscape with Gullah gardens and a potential event venue,” she said.

Another focus is preserving wetlands and trees. The county’s consultants say about 4% of the Waccamaw Neck is untouched, developable land.

The county was advised not to develop all of that land.

“What we would encourage you to do is only develop half of it in cluster-style developments, even if that land isn’t environmentally sensitive,” said Morrell.

The plan also calls for a parking and land use plan for U.S. 17 Business and the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet. It also recommends tweaks to zoning ordinances to meet goals for development and walkability.

Some of these proposals like upgrading McKenzie Beach and Litchfield Landing don’t have set timelines, since they would require help from private businesses, developers or land owners.