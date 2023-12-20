GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C– A man was arrested Wednesday after Georgetown deputies rescued his dog who was chained to a tree in rising flood waters caused by Sunday’s nor’easter.

Roosevelt Chandler III was charged with animal cruelty and was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Deputies said they responded to a flooded lot off Highmarket Street where they spotted a dog chained to a tree and standing in water up to her shoulders, barking in distress.

A deputy waded into the water to the dog and removed its chain. A leash was attached to her colla, and she was placed in a patrol car, deputies said.

At the time of the incident, the road to St. Frances Animal Center was flooded, so the dog was placed in an open K-9 kennel at the sheriff’s office and given food and water.

On Monday, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control transported the dog to St. Frances, where she is currently being housed.

Chandler was released from jail Wednesday under a $2,500 bond.