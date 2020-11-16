Georgetown County man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found abandoned, in poor health

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County man was charged with animal cruelty after dogs were found abandoned and in poor health, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Graham, 24, of Andrews, is facing 14 counts of animal cruelty. Deputies said they were alerted to dogs being left chained and in cages without food or clean water. The dogs were found at a home on Voss Trail in Georgetown Sunday.

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

One adult dog and seven puppies were left inside a mobile home while others were chained outside, deputies said. Some of the dogs appeared abnormally thin and some had sores.

A number of dog skeletons were also found in the yard. The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center for treatment.

Graham is held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.