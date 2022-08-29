GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said.

Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and possession with intent to distribute schedule suboxone, according to Elizabeth “Liz” Smith, an assistant solicitor who helped prosecute the case. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Richardson was sentenced to 25 years on each of the trafficking charges and 20 years on each of the possession-with-intent-to-distribute charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Richardson must serve as least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for supervised release because the trafficking charges are considered “violent, serious, no-parole offenses.”

It is the fourth time Richardson has been convicted for drug or possession-with-intent-to-deliver charges, and the 5th time he has received a prison sentence, the solicitor’s office said. He had prior drug convictions from 1999, 2007, and 2015 and violated probation in 2011.

He pleaded guilty in 1999 to the distribution of crack cocaine and received a youthful-offender sentence, the solicitor’s office said. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of oxycodone and received a five-year sentence that was suspended to the service of two and half years followed by three years of probation.

Richardson violated his probation in 2011 and was sentenced to serve the remainder of the five-year sentence, and in 2015 he pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base and possession with intent to deliver cocaine base and received a seven-year prison sentence, the solicitor’s office said.

His latest conviction stemmed from Dec. 9, 2019, when authorities went to his home in Andrews to arrest him on a pending warrant.

“During the execution of the arrest warrant, Richardson had in his possession multiple drugs, including trafficking weight of cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine),” the solicitor’s office said. “There was evidence of manufacturing or ‘cooking’ crack cocaine. He also had multiple oxycodone pills and suboxone sublingual strips without a prescription.”

Officers also seized a ledger containing information regarding his drug sales and his cell phone, which contained text messages arranging drug deals. A stolen handgun was also recovered.